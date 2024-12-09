The best non-alcoholic fizz for Christmas

Add some quality, booze-free sparkle to your festive drinks list

Two glasses of champagne on a table with Christmas decorations
Cheers without hangover tears: non-alcoholic fizz can be a top choice for Christmas celebrations
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Ingrid Balabanova)
By
published

Christmas party season has arrived but that doesn't have to mean knocking back the booze. A YouGov survey earlier this year revealed that 44% of 18 to 24-year-olds occasionally or regularly order low or non-alcoholic drinks, with 39% drinking no alcohol at all.

And the consequent surge in demand for low-booze or booze-free drinks has seen a slew of bubbly producers coming up with sophisticated fizz that tastes almost identical to the real thing. With so much choice, we've compiled a list of non-alcoholic sparkling wines that will get you into the festive mood – without the killer hangover.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸