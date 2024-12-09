The best non-alcoholic fizz for Christmas

Christmas party season has arrived but that doesn't have to mean knocking back the booze. A YouGov survey earlier this year revealed that 44% of 18 to 24-year-olds occasionally or regularly order low or non-alcoholic drinks, with 39% drinking no alcohol at all.

And the consequent surge in demand for low-booze or booze-free drinks has seen a slew of bubbly producers coming up with sophisticated fizz that tastes almost identical to the real thing. With so much choice, we've compiled a list of non-alcoholic sparkling wines that will get you into the festive mood – without the killer hangover.

Oddbird Blanc de Blancs

Swedish brand Oddbird uses chardonnay and colombard grapes to craft this "exceptional" booze-free fizz in France, said Anne Shooter in The Times. The sparkling wine is matured for 12 months before it's "liberated" from alcohol. Expect "mouth-puckering acidity", a "fresh and smooth" feel, and a "frothy head like real champagne".

£7.50, trade.proofdrinks.com

Community.Co zero alcohol sparkling white

"We were pleasantly surprised by this bubbly alternative to prosecco", said Siobhan Grogan at The Independent. Made with sparkling fermented grape juice and green tea, it's a "most drinkable" booze-free option, and is packed with notes of pear and apple blossom, giving it a "refreshing feel".

£5.50, alchemywines.co.uk

French Bloom 0.0% Le Rosé

French Bloom's alcohol-free sparkling rosé "fits the bill for a celebratory occasion", said Sophia Longi in The Guardian. Made from organic chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, it has delicate notes of "fresh red berries and crisp Pink Lady apples". The bubbles provide a "creamy texture" and "pleasant, lingering finish", while the "fancy packaging" makes it feel extra special.

£34, uk.frenchbloom.com

Wild Idol alcohol free sparkling wine

With its "proper champagne-style bottle", "straw colour" and "frothy mouthfeel", this is very close to real fizz, said Shooter in The Times. It's little wonder Wild Idol is served at the Dorchester – one of London's fanciest hotels: "this feels like a luxury product".

£30.99, selfridges.co.uk

Della vite zero

Famous sisters Chloe, Poppy and Cara Delevingne teamed up with a third-generation wine-making family in Italy to launch their vegan prosecco brand back in 2020. Their new non-alcoholic rosé version "proves you don't need to skimp on flavour just because you've cut out booze", said Grogan in The Independent. "Juicy" notes of cherries and red apples are expertly balanced, and the "mercifully low sugar content" gives it a "clean mouthfeel".

£14, dellavite.com