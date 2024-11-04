How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins
As the Halloween fun wraps up, snap up pumpkins still on sale and don't leave your jack-o-lanterns to rot
Pumpkin is an "iconic" symbol of Halloween, but "it is more than just a pretty (jack-o-lantern) face", said Alessandra Signorelli in Vogue. From spice lattes and pie, we know it tastes good, but the "remarkable" health benefits are often overlooked. It's low-calorie and high-fibre, and filled with vitamins and beta-carotene that will "support the vitality of the gut, skin, hair, and more".
The seeds are especially good for you, said Healthline. They are "highly nutritious" and can improve fertility, heart health and blood sugar control, so when you carve your pumpkins, make sure you set aside the seeds for an addictive snack or as a crunchy salad topping. It's an autumn tradition and it's so easy you barely need a recipe – drizzle the seeds with oil, season with your favourite spices, and toast for around 40 minutes.
Using the last of your fresh pumpkins in a pie is the "secret" for the "best" pumpkin pie, making for a "thick, velvety texture", said Karla Walsh in Better Homes & Gardens. The first step of the recipe is making a homemade pumpkin puree. It's "not complicated" and if you make a big batch to freeze, you can keep using it all autumn for cakes, casseroles, and cookies.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Although the most popular recipes are desserts, pumpkin can feature on your dinner table as a first course, too. Pumpkin soup is a great autumn comfort that's "warming and welcoming from the first chill in the air to the last lingering cold days", said Anna Painter on Delish.
The comfort-food options are wide ranging. Ramp up the taste, texture, and nutritional value of mac and cheese by adding in some fresh pumpkin, said Katie Workman in The Independent. "The pumpkin becomes tender and sweet in the oven, and the onion also caramelises and adds lovely flavour to the dish".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How Harris and Trump differ on education
The Explainer Trump wants to disband the Department of Education. Harris wants to boost teacher pay.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
How to minimize capital gains tax on investments
The Explainer It can take a chunk out of your profits
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: November 4, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Power up with these 5 high-quality travel adapters
The Week Recommends Stay plugged in while on the go. Plus: why you do not need a voltage converter.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Saint Paul de Vence: a paradise for art lovers
The Week Recommends The hilltop gem in the French Riviera where 20th century modernism flourished
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Stay sharp with the country's best knife shops
The Week Recommends A dull knife is a kitchen's worst nightmare
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Langdale Chase Hotel: a cosy nook in the Lake District
The Week Recommends This Victorian villa has breathtaking views and expansive gardens
By Natasha Langan Published
-
Vanessa Bell: A World of Form and Colour – an 'expansive' exhibition
The Week Recommends The 'sweeping' show features over 140 works from paintings to ceramics
By The Week UK Published
-
Kate Summerscale picks her favourite true crime books
The Week Recommends The writer shares works by Janet Malcolm, Helen Garner and Mark O'Connell
By The Week UK Published
-
The Forsyte Saga: 'faultless' production with a 'pitch-perfect' cast
The Week Recommends Theatrical adaptation of John Galsworthy's novels is a 'must-see' show
By The Week Published
-
The World of Tim Burton: a 'creepy, witty and visually ravishing' exhibition
The Week Recommends Sprawling show at the Design Museum features over 600 exhibits from across the directors' five-decade career from early sketches to costumes and props
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published