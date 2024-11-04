How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins

Pumpkin is an "iconic" symbol of Halloween, but "it is more than just a pretty (jack-o-lantern) face", said Alessandra Signorelli in Vogue . From spice lattes and pie, we know it tastes good, but the "remarkable" health benefits are often overlooked. It's low-calorie and high-fibre, and filled with vitamins and beta-carotene that will "support the vitality of the gut, skin, hair, and more".

The seeds are especially good for you, said Healthline . They are "highly nutritious" and can improve fertility, heart health and blood sugar control, so when you carve your pumpkins, make sure you set aside the seeds for an addictive snack or as a crunchy salad topping. It's an autumn tradition and it's so easy you barely need a recipe – drizzle the seeds with oil, season with your favourite spices, and toast for around 40 minutes.

Using the last of your fresh pumpkins in a pie is the "secret" for the "best" pumpkin pie, making for a "thick, velvety texture", said Karla Walsh in Better Homes & Gardens . The first step of the recipe is making a homemade pumpkin puree. It's "not complicated" and if you make a big batch to freeze, you can keep using it all autumn for cakes, casseroles, and cookies.

Although the most popular recipes are desserts, pumpkin can feature on your dinner table as a first course, too. Pumpkin soup is a great autumn comfort that's "warming and welcoming from the first chill in the air to the last lingering cold days", said Anna Painter on Delish .

The comfort-food options are wide ranging. Ramp up the taste, texture, and nutritional value of mac and cheese by adding in some fresh pumpkin, said Katie Workman in The Independent. "The pumpkin becomes tender and sweet in the oven, and the onion also caramelises and adds lovely flavour to the dish".