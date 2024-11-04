How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins

As the Halloween fun wraps up, snap up pumpkins still on sale and don't leave your jack-o-lanterns to rot

Use fresh, rather than canned, pumpkin in soups and pie
Pumpkin is an "iconic" symbol of Halloween, but "it is more than just a pretty (jack-o-lantern) face", said Alessandra Signorelli in Vogue. From spice lattes and pie, we know it tastes good, but the "remarkable" health benefits are often overlooked. It's low-calorie and high-fibre, and filled with vitamins and beta-carotene that will "support the vitality of the gut, skin, hair, and more".

The seeds are especially good for you, said Healthline. They are "highly nutritious" and can improve fertility, heart health and blood sugar control, so when you carve your pumpkins, make sure you set aside the seeds for an addictive snack or as a crunchy salad topping. It's an autumn tradition and it's so easy you barely need a recipe – drizzle the seeds with oil, season with your favourite spices, and toast for around 40 minutes.

