Why is Mexico City running out of water?

Climate change and bad planning bring on 'Day Zero'

Photo composite of drinking water jugs, lake water, the Mexican flag, the Zocalo in Mexico City and a dried out lake bed
The looming disaster is the product of "years of poor water management," compounded by an extended drought.
Mexico City is on "the brink of a profound water crisis," said The New York Times. North America's most populous city is facing the possibility of a so-called "Day Zero" this summer — perhaps as soon as June 26 — when many taps connected to the main water system will simply run dry. The looming disaster is the product of "years of poor water management compounded by scarce rains" brought on by extended drought. Some neighborhoods are already rationing water, while others are relying on water trucks to fill local cisterns. "It's scary," said one resident, "that we're running out of resources."

"The region's complicated relationship with water is as old as the city itself," NBC News said. Mexico City was built on top of a former lake bed drained by the Spanish after they conquered the region in the 16th century. In recent decades, the city's water infrastructure hasn't kept pace with its population growth — while warmer temperatures and infrequent rains have offered fewer opportunities to replenish the aquifers and reservoirs that supply the city. "We are not ready to respond as quickly as the drought is producing problems," said one expert.

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

