Mexico's avocado militias

The country supplies around 80% of the avocados eaten in the US but they have now been branded 'blood diamonds'

Photo collage of an avocado with a grenade pin and handle on it.
People fighting deforestation and water theft have become targets of 'intimidation, abductions and shootings'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The avocado's wholesome image is being tarnished by the arson, threats and killings involved in its production in Michoacán, Mexico.

The country supplies around 80% of the avocados eaten in the US, and most come from the western state, which also provides nearly a third of global supply, so if you eat an avocado there's a good chance it's from "one of the most violent and complex" places in Mexico, said Forbes.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Mexico Crime And Punishment Food
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸