Mexico's avocado militias
The country supplies around 80% of the avocados eaten in the US but they have now been branded 'blood diamonds'
The avocado's wholesome image is being tarnished by the arson, threats and killings involved in its production in Michoacán, Mexico.
The country supplies around 80% of the avocados eaten in the US, and most come from the western state, which also provides nearly a third of global supply, so if you eat an avocado there's a good chance it's from "one of the most violent and complex" places in Mexico, said Forbes.
'Blood diamonds'
Avocados have been consumed for thousands of years in the region, where the "temperate hillsides of porous volcanic soil offer optimal growing conditions", said the New York Times, but producing the berry "on an industrial scale" for export only began in the 1990s when the US opened up to the market.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Internal US government reports warned that the approval of the Mexican state as a producer "would likely increase deforestation" in the area. This has proved correct, as a "combination of interests", including "criminal gangs, landowners, corrupt local officials and community leaders", started clearing forests for avocado orchards, said the New York Times, in some cases "illegally seizing privately owned land".
Using environmental geographers, satellite images and Mexican government estimates, the NGO Climate Rights International estimates that the area deforested for these plantations is between 16,000 and 28,000 hectares.
Meanwhile, illegal wells transport water to the new orchards through a "labyrinthine system" of plastic pipes that often "pilfer" the water supplies of farmers growing traditional crops like tomatoes or corn.
Attempts to stop these crimes have been met with some brutality. The NYT spoke to farmers, government officials and Indigenous leaders and discovered that local people fighting deforestation and water theft have become targets of "intimidation, abductions and shootings".
Five years ago, 19 people were found "hanging from an overpass, piled beneath a pedestrian bridge, or dumped on the roadside" in "various states of undress and dismemberment", said The Guardian. Experts believe the incident emerged from cartel clashes over the multibillion-dollar trade.
Then, in February 2023, the Indigenous leader and defender of the Purépecha forests of Michoacán, Alfredo Cisneros, was "shot and killed after reporting illegal logging", said El Pais.
This has led one Michelin star chef to describe avocados as "the blood diamonds" of Mexico. There are "a lot of issues with cartel involvement in the ownership" and also the "pressure placed on avocado farmers", JP McMahon told the BBC.
Highway thefts
Meanwhile, avocado shipments are being stolen in ever growing quantities. Last month, highway thieves stole 40 tonnes of avocados in Mexico, according to the attorney general's office.
Armed men stopped freight trucks in two separate robberies in Michoacan and around 20 tonnes of avocados were taken in each incident, as the robbers "transferred crates containing the fruit into a van and fled the scene", said Sky News.
Although avocado farmers have "long been targeted by drug cartel extortion demands" in the western state, and thefts of fruit straight from trees in avocado orchards are also known, hijackings of entire shipments had previously been "rare", said the broadcaster.
There is no end in sight for these problems because amid all this theft and violence, the avocado trade is expected to continue booming. A study last year predicted that the amount of land in Michoacán used for avocado crops could increase by more than 80% by 2050.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Magazine solutions - June 21, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 21, 2024
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - June 21, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 21, 2024
By The Week Staff Published
-
Why does Trump talk about sharks so much?
The Explainer How to understand the former president's comments on one of nature's perfect killing machines
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
France's 'swinger' capital rocked by fortune teller scandal
Under the Radar Mayor charged with corruption for 'lavishing' taxpayers' money on clairvoyant who 'impersonated' his dead father
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Trump hush money trial: what has the jury heard?
Today's Big Question Former loyal fixer Michael Cohen proves star witness for prosecution, but Stormy Daniels's graphic testimony could offer grounds for appeal
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Do youth curfews work?
Today's big question Banning unaccompanied children from towns and cities is popular with some voters but is contentious politically
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The new powers to stop stalking in the UK
The Explainer Updated guidance could help protect more victims, but public is losing trust in police and battered criminal justice system
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
A Mexican cartel is trapping unsuspecting tourists in a timeshare scam
Under the Radar Thousands of people have reportedly fallen victim to the scams over the last few years
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The #MeToo movements around the world
The Explainer French men have been sharing stories of abuse in the latest calling out of sexual assault and harassment
By The Week Staff Published
-
Chile revisits the mysterious death of poet Pablo Neruda
Under the radar Pinochet critic died days after military coup in 1973 and traces of deadly toxin have since been found in his remains
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The Clapham attack: a 'wake-up call'?
Talking Point The shocking case may prove the British asylum system is broken but it has also been exploited for political purposes
By The Week UK Published