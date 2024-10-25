Menendez brothers may go free in LA prosecutor plan

Prosecutors are asking for the brothers to be resentenced for the 1989 murder of their parents

Erik and Lyle Menendez at trial
Erik and Lyle Menendez seen at trial in Los Angeles following their parents' murders
(Image credit: Ted Soqui / Sygma via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is requesting that Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the 1989 murder of their parents, giving the brothers a chance for parole currently barred under their 1996 life sentences. District Attorney George Gascón said Thursday he will ask a judge to sentence the Menendez brothers to 50 years to life, making both immediately eligible for parole because they were under 26 when they killed their parents with shotguns.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

