OJ Simpson, star athlete tried for murder, dead at 76

The former football hero and murder suspect lost his battle with cancer

OJ Simpson at murder trial
Simpson's many accomplishments were eclipsed by his highly televised murder trial
(Image credit: Vince Bucci / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

What happened

Orenthal James "O.J." Simpson died Wednesday at age 76 after a "battle with cancer," his family said Thursday. Simpson was one of football's most celebrated players and a popular movie actor until he was credibly charged with the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. A jury acquitted him, but he was later found liable for the deaths and ordered to pay millions in damages.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Oj Simpson Rip
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us