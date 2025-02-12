Giant schnauzer wins top prize at Westminster show

Monty won best in show at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Monty the giant scnhauzer and handler Katie Bernardin after winning best in show at Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Monty, 5, with handler Katie Bernardin
(Image credit: Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A giant schnauzer named Monty was named best in show last night at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York's Madison Square Garden. Monty, 5, was a three-time winner of Westminster's working group, for large breeds that work on farms or in service jobs, and the odds-on favorite, arriving at the prestigious dog show as the nation's highest-ranked dog. Bourbon, a 9 1/2-year-old whippet, was named reserve best in show, or runner up, for the third time.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸