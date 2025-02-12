Giant schnauzer wins top prize at Westminster show
Monty won best in show at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club dog show
What happened
A giant schnauzer named Monty was named best in show last night at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York's Madison Square Garden. Monty, 5, was a three-time winner of Westminster's working group, for large breeds that work on farms or in service jobs, and the odds-on favorite, arriving at the prestigious dog show as the nation's highest-ranked dog. Bourbon, a 9 1/2-year-old whippet, was named reserve best in show, or runner up, for the third time.
Who said what
Monty, a "regal giant schnauzer with a dramatic beard and a winning way about him," defeated a "tough crowd of canine competitors," The New York Times said. Though he is a working group dog, Monty "looks like a white-collar worker."
Best in show is chosen from the seven winners of each grouping of breeds. Monty was the "first working group dog to win best in show since 2004, ending the longest drought of any particular group," said USA Today. The judge is supposed to pick the dog that best matches the ideal of its specific breed.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Best in show winners "get a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights, but no cash prize," The Associated Press said. Monty "will likely celebrate his win by chewing on a soccer ball, or several of them," the Times said. "He destroys them," said handler and co-owner Katie Bernardin, "but that is his favorite thing."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Russia frees US teacher Marc Fogel in murky 'exchange'
Speed Read He was detained in Moscow for carrying medically prescribed marijuana
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'They are the builders, entitled to impose upon us their wildest dreams'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk defends DOGE effort from Oval Office
Speed Read President Trump signed an executive order giving DOGE even more power to shape the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar take top Grammys
Speed Read Beyoncé took home album of the year for 'Cowboy Carter' and Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us' won five awards
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Louvre is giving 'Mona Lisa' her own room
Speed Read The world's most-visited art museum is getting a major renovation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Collared by Chris Pearson: a 'fascinating' history of dogs
The Week Recommends 'Useful' and informative book examines our changing relationship with canines
By The Week UK Published
-
Honda and Nissan in merger talks
Speed Read The companies are currently Japan's second and third-biggest automakers, respectively
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Taylor Swift wraps up record-shattering Eras tour
Speed Read The pop star finally ended her long-running tour in Vancouver, Canada
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Drake claims illegal boosting, defamation
Speed Read The rapper accused Universal Music of boosting Kendrick Lamar's diss track and said UMG allowed him to be falsely accused of pedophilia
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' ignite holiday box office
Speed Read The combination of the two movies revitalized a struggling box office
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Jussie Smollet conviction overturned on appeal
Speed Read The Illinois Supreme Court overturned the actor's conviction on charges of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself in 2019
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published