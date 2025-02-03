Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar take top Grammys

Beyoncé took home album of the year for 'Cowboy Carter' and Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us' won five awards

Beyoncé wins album of the year at Grammys
Beyoncé is the first Black woman to win album of the year since Lauryn Hill in 1999
(Image credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Beyoncé won album of the year, best country album and best country duo/group performance at last night's Grammy Awards, while Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" took five Grammys, including song of the year and record of the year.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

