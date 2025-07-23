Music Reviews: Justin Bieber, Wet Leg, and Clipse

"Swag," "Moisturizer," and "Let God Sort Em Out"

Justin Bieber
Swag "reveals the tender and quirky R&B singer [Bieber has] always been at heart"
(Image credit: Aeon /GC Images / Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published

'Swag' by Justin Bieber

★★

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸