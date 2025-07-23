Music Reviews: Justin Bieber, Wet Leg, and Clipse
"Swag," "Moisturizer," and "Let God Sort Em Out"
'Swag' by Justin Bieber
★★
"There's a solid album somewhere in Swag that's a slow-burn collection of hazy-day R&B," said Chris Kelly in The Washington Post. Unfortunately, Justin Bieber, at 31, can't help reminding us that his life has lately been a dramafest amplified by media attention. On one lighthearted interlude, he even samples his widely memed recent rebuke to photographers on his tail: "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business." Bieber "can still deliver ooh-babies as well as anybody," as he does so here over "shuffling beatbox beats, gently weeping guitars, and warm-hug synthesizers." But it's "difficult to meet the music on its own terms" because of the star's insistence on foregrounding his celebrity woes.
Like two of Bieber's previous albums, Swag "reveals the tender and quirky R&B singer he's always been at heart," said Mikael Wood in the Los Angeles Times. The difference is that Swag "feels much more improvisatory," borrowing from SZA the tactic of projecting the messiness of life by mixing in unpolished tracks, including a short voice memo of a "gorgeous" gospel ballad. Swag isn't a perfect album, but it's "shaggy, disarming, and often quite beautiful."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Moisturizer' by Wet Leg
★★★
"Whatever party Wet Leg are heading to, it sounds like one worth crashing," said Rob Sheffield in Rolling Stone. On the band's second album, frontwomen Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers don't just defy the sophomore jinx. Four years after "Chaise Longue," the indie hit on which the pair "banged on their guitars and sneered hysterically cheeky one-liners about the moronic menfolk who cross their paths," they "prove they've been partying harder, caring less, and meeting sexier idiots." With the exception of a dud of a token ballad, this 12-song set "keeps everything fast and frisky." The track "Mangetout" isn't even a single yet, but it's "a damn-near perfect dance-punk summer jam."
Impressively, Moisturizer is also more varied than the band's debut, said Bill Pearis in Brooklyn Vegan. "Teasdale can do the cheeky talky bits in her sleep, but she also belts it out, gets sweet and coquettish, lets her falsetto fly, and screams with the best of them," while the spotlight-shy Chambers steps up to sing two of the finest tracks. "Second albums from buzz bands used to line the used bins at record stores, but Moisturizer is a keeper."
'Let God Sort Em Out' by Clipse
★★★
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Clipse hasn't put out an album in 16 years, yet "no rap duo since has captured their same dynamic energy," said Jordan Darville in The Fader. This comeback effort finds brothers Malice and Pusha T again achieving "effortless synchronicity" while changing their focus: Malice, who embraced Christianity in 2009 and renounced the duo's own glorification of their drug-dealing past, comes across here as "Jacob wrestling with the angel, reconciling his faith with his first earthly calling," and that drama becomes the album's emotional core.
Fellow Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, "who has always felt like an honorary third member," produces and contributes vocals on four songs. But this is the brothers' show, and "it's their candor that makes the music impressive." No matter the subject, Clipse "delivers every bar with frigid, biting clarity," said Kiana Fitzgerald in Consequence. Spreading peace is not part of the brothers' agenda. Much of their new material enacts "a patient, methodical deconstruction of their contemporaries, foes, and detractors." Even so, they're "setting a top-notch example of what it means to age gracefully into your craft."
-
What are the Trump Accounts for kids and how do they work?
The Explainer Parents will soon be able to open tax-advantaged investment accounts on their child's behalf
-
'This comes with policy implications'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Film reviews: Eddington and Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight
Feature A New Mexico border town goes berserk and civil war through a child's eyes
-
Film reviews: Eddington and Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight
Feature A New Mexico border town goes berserk and civil war through a child's eyes
-
Art Review: Hilma af Klint's What Stands Behind the Flowers
Feature Museum of Modern Art, New York City, through Sept. 27
-
Geoff Dyer's 6 favorite books about the realities of war
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by Ernie Pyle, Michael Herr, and more
-
Book review: 'A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck'
Feature A couple works to keep their marriage together while lost at sea
-
Kartoffelsalat (potato salad) recipe
The Week Recommends German dish is fresh, creamy and an ideal summer meal
-
6 peaceful homes near small towns
Feature Featuring doors with local topographical maps in Oregon and a 1850s homestead-turned-house in Vermont
-
Too Much: London-set romantic comedy from Lena Dunham
The Week Recommends Megan Stalter stars as a 'neurotic' New Yorker who falls in love with a Brit
-
Apocalypse in the Tropics: a 'troubling' portrait of modern Brazil
The Week Recommends Petra Costa's sobering documentary examines the rise of right-wing evangelical Christianity in Brazilian politics