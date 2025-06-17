10 upcoming albums to stream on the beach this summer

Put those heavy clothes away, as summer has finally arrived. And with its arrival, a selection of new music from some top artists has landed. Many of these singers are using the summer months as a platform to release new albums.

Lifeguard, 'Ripped and Torn'

Lifeguard - "It Will Get Worse" (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

If you head to the beach this summer, there may be more than one Lifeguard there — the indie rock band, based in Chicago, will be releasing their second studio album, "Ripped and Torn." Unlike their debut LP, which was self-released in 2021, the up-and-coming group will release "Ripped and Torn" through a record label, Matador Records, marking another milestone for the band. Lifeguard has a "destabilizing take on melodic post-punk and high velocity hardcore," according to Matador, and the album, including the single "It Will Get Worse," is out now.

Haim, 'I Quit'

HAIM - Relationships (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Haim sisters have been branching out recently, but are sticking to their musical roots by preparing to release their fourth LP, "I Quit." The album marks the California trio's first LP in five years (and also the first since band member Alana Haim had her Hollywood breakout in the 2021 Paul Thomas Anderson Film "Licorice Pizza"). The upcoming album is "about a sense of release, or an 'exhale'" and speaks to the "post-quitting high, rather than relitigating the shit that led to the quitting," the band told GQ. The lead single from the album, "Relationships," is out now. (album out June 20)

Yaya Bey, 'Do It Afraid' (June 20)

Yaya Bey - dream girl (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Yaya Bey has become one of the most renowned R&B singers of the last half-decade, and she isn't showing signs of slowing down: Bey is about to release her sixth studio album, "Do It Afraid," just one year after the release of her fifth LP, "Ten Fold." The Brooklyn artist may be going in a different direction, though, as her upcoming album "steps into a more dance-heavy direction" compared to her prior work, said Pitchfork. Bey will also venture on a tour across the U.S. to promote the album. A single from the album, "Dream Girl," is out now. (album out June 20)

Barbra Streisand, 'The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two'

Barbra Streisand - The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (with Hozier) (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Babs has been dominating the charts for decades and remains a global pop icon. Now, Barbra Streisand is teaming with a slew of collaborators to release her 37th LP, "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two." The studio album is a companion and spiritual successor to her 2014 LP "Partners." The album "brings together timeless talents, each with their own unique vocal styles," said Streisand's website, and features duets with Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Josh Groban, Paul McCartney, Tim McGraw and more. The LP's lead single, "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face," is out now. (album out June 27)

Lorde, 'Virgin'

Lorde - What Was That - YouTube Watch On

In her smash-hit 2013 single "Royals," Lorde calls herself Queen Bee, and many in the alternative pop space feel she has earned that title. Now, the New Zealand pop star is about to release her fourth studio album, "Virgin." Details about the songs remain unclear, but the album itself is "100% WRITTEN IN BLOOD," Lorde wrote in the LP's announcement. The LP is "LIKE BATHWATER, WINDOWS, ICE, SPIT. FULL TRANSPARENCY. THE LANGUAGE IS PLAIN," she added, while also revealing that it was partially inspired by singer Charli XCX. A single from the album, "What Was That," is out now. (album out June 27)

Burna Boy, 'No Sign of Weakness'

Burna Boy - Update [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

Burna Boy has helped put West African music and Afrobeats on the map globally, and now the chart-topping Nigeria native is readying the release of his eighth studio album, "No Sign of Weakness." The LP is the culmination of several singles that Burna Boy has released in prior months, and his recent work has helped him soar toward mainstream prominence. This includes a recent single with rapper Travis Scott, as well as a collaboration with Coldplay. A single from the LP, "Update," is out now. (album out July 20)

Backstreet Boys, 'Millennium 2.0'

Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way (Official HD Video) - YouTube Watch On

Backstreet's back, alright. The Backstreet Boys are preparing to release a new album — sort of — as the iconic boy band is issuing a re-release of their 1999 LP "Millennium." The re-release, dubbed "Millennium 2.0," will feature 25 songs, including all 12 of the album's original singles, as well as "live recordings, demos" and an "alternate version of 'I Want It That Way,'" said the group's website. A new single from the Backstreet Boys, "HEY," is also set to be included on the LP. This could mark a new beginning for "Millennium," which originally topped the charts on its debut. (album out July 11)

The Black Keys, 'No Rain, No Flowers'

The Black Keys - No Rain, No Flowers (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

The Black Keys have gone from humble beginnings in Ohio to becoming one of the most notable rock duos of the 21st century. They are putting out music at a rapid pace, having released three studio albums over the last four years, and are preparing to drop their 13th LP, "No Rain, No Flowers."

The Black Keys are embarking on a tour of the same name to promote the album, which "leans in to their collaborative nous, with The Black Keys inviting musicians perhaps better known as songwriters into the studio," said Clash. The album's eponymous single is out now. (album out Aug. 8)

Jonas Brothers, 'Greetings From Your Hometown'

Jonas Brothers - Love Me To Heaven (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Jonas Brothers have stayed in the collective memory of millennials for years, and now they are getting ready for their second studio album in as many years with their upcoming eighth LP, "Greetings From Your Hometown." The boy band's next outing is heavily influenced by their upbringing in New Jersey. The band "walked the streets we grew up on, visited the exact places where we sat while dreaming up what this band could be," the brothers said on Instagram. The "album is filled with pieces of that." A single from the LP, "Love Me to Heaven," is out now. (album out Aug. 8)

No Joy, 'Bugland'

No Joy - Bugland (video) - YouTube Watch On

Jasamine White-Gluz, better known as No Joy, performs one of the least-known indie rock genres: shoegaze. But this hasn't stopped her from making a dent in the industry, and she has released four studio albums and is about ready to drop her sixth, "Bugland." The LP marks their first release of new music since 2022. Its title track is a "welcome sign of the album letting you know you've officially entered our world," White-Gluz said in a press release, and features the distorted vocals she has become known for. The LP's eponymous single is out now. (album out Aug. 8)