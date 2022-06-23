Trumpet the bloodhound wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

Not to toot his own horn, but toot toot.

Trumpet, a bloodhound, was named Best in Show on Wednesday night at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. The champion canine — the first bloodhound to ever win the competition — was victorious over six other finalists: Hollywood the Maltese; Winston the French bulldog; River the German shepherd; Belle the English setter; Striker the Samoyed; and MM the Lakeland terrier.

Organizers said that this year, close to 3,500 dogs, representing more than 200 breeds and varieties, competed in the show.