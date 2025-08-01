What are 'dark fleets' and why does China use them?
The fleets are used to smuggle goods like oil and fish
Many people may wonder how China is able to control so much of the global trade despite factors like sanctions and tariffs. One explanation is its use of "dark fleets" or "shadow fleets." These ships operate in secrecy and often give China a significant price advantage over its competitor countries; this is especially true when it comes to the Chinese oil industry.
What are 'dark fleets'?
They are fleets of ships that operate off the grid, "evading compliance with safety or environmental regulations, avoiding insurance costs or engaging in other illegal activities," said the International Maritime Organization. Dark fleets can be made up of any type of ship but are most frequently tankers.
Most of these dark fleets "use tactics designed to hide their location or the origin" of their products, said The Guardian. This can include navigation gaps "created by switching off a vessel's automatic identification system transponder; ship-to-ship transfers in international waters away from scrutiny; 'flag hopping,' or altering a ship's country of registration; and complex ownership and management structures that change each month," Michelle Wiese Bockmann, a senior analyst at Lloyd's List Intelligence, told The Guardian. Many of these ships are "past their prime and considered unsafe," the outlet added.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
How does China use these fleets?
China typically uses them to transport oil from other countries in an effort to circumvent sanctions, mainly involving Iranian oil. Since the United States has placed sanctions on buying Iranian oil, the oil China gets from Iran is "often transferred from ship to ship at sea and relabeled as coming from Malaysia or Oman," said NPR. It is eventually "brought to small, private refineries in China," and the "willingness of such refineries in China to defy American sanctions on buying Iranian oil has been an economic lifeline for Tehran."
Oil is not the only product that China takes advantage of with its dark fleets; there are also "sophisticated networks propping up Chinese squid fleets accused of illegal fishing off South America," said Newsweek. These ships "operate in international waters for months — even years — at a time, virtually unmonitored, increasing the risk of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and labor abuses."
But oil remains the biggest single factor in China's dark fleets. Despite heavy deterrents from the U.S., China is "still secretly buying Iranian oil and evading U.S. sanctions," according to a CBS News investigation. The "supply is Iran, the demand is China, and this mutually beneficial relationship" runs "off the coast of Malaysia in the Riau archipelago, an area the size of New York City." This oil trade "generated as much as $70 billion for Iran, propping up the regime and its nuclear weapons program."
China partakes in this practice because it "needs this fuel, which is discounted from international benchmarks, to supply its manufacturing sector and prop up its flagging oil refineries," said The Washington Post. But the poor condition of most of the dark fleet ships "increasingly threatens the safety of international sea lanes." China still "does not officially acknowledge that it imports sanctioned oil but defends its trade with countries such as Iran."
"As long as there's a supply, there will be a demand for this discounted oil," Charlie Brown, a former U.S. Navy officer and current nuclear adviser, said to CBS. China's particular hold on the Malaysian peninsula is "'dark fleet' parking central."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Cracks appear in MAGA's pro-Israel front
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As the world watches a humanitarian crisis unfold across Gaza, some of Israel's most staunchly conservative defenders have begun speaking out against its actions in the occupied territories
-
5 cultural trails to traverse by car
The Week Recommends Leave the hiking shoes at home
-
Could Iran's water crisis be the regime's tipping point?
Today's Big Question Drought is a problem. So is government mismanagement.
-
The countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood
The Explainer The United Kingdom has become the latest country to weigh in on the issue
-
The lead paint poisoning scandal rocking China
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Sick schoolchildren and allegations of a cover-up have pushed China's public safety concerns back into the public eye
-
What has the Dalai Lama achieved?
The Explainer Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader has just turned 90, and he has been clarifying his reincarnation plans
-
One year after mass protests, why are Kenyans taking to the streets again?
today's big question More than 60 protesters died during demonstrations in 2024
-
Superyachts are getting caught up in spy scandals
The Explainer China and Russia have both been accused of spying maneuvers on the open sea
-
North Korea's army of fake IT workers
The Explainer Using AI and stolen information to craft false identities, they are becoming an 'increasing menace' to top tech companies in the US and UK
-
China looms large over India and Pakistan's latest violence
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Beijing may not have had troops on the ground, but as South Asia's two nuclear powers bared their teeth over Kashmir, China eyed an opportunity
-
US, China agree to lower tariffs for 90 days
speed read US tariffs will fall to 30% from 145%, while China will cut its tax on US imports to 10% from 125%