What has the Dalai Lama achieved?

Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader has just turned 90, and he has been clarifying his reincarnation plans

The Dalai Lama performs prayers during the celebration of his 90th birthday.
The 14th Dalai Lama performs prayers during the celebration of his 90th birthday
(Image credit: Elke Scholiers / Getty Images)
By
published

On Sunday, Tenzin Gyatso, the Dalai Lama, celebrated his 90th birthday. He has long said that at this point, he would make a decision about his succession plans: according to Tibetan Buddhist belief, the Dalai Lama can choose how to be reincarnated. In the past, he has made a range of suggestions: that he might "emanate" to another person while still alive; or even that the role might die with him.

But last week, he declared from his base in Dharamshala, in northern India, that he expects to reincarnate into a new body after his death. His trust, the Gaden Phodrang Foundation, will designate his successor, he said in a video message, and he stressed that "no one else has any such authority to interfere". This was a clear reference to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which, though ideologically committed to atheism, claims the right to select the Dalai Lama's next reincarnation.

