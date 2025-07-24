The lead paint poisoning scandal rocking China

Sick schoolchildren and allegations of a cover-up have pushed China's public safety concerns back into the public eye

In a country still haunted by past lead poisoning crises, this latest incident has captivated the Chinese public
Chinese officials are racing to address fallout from a new investigation into the thus far nonfatal lead poisoning of more than 200 schoolchildren in the western province of Gansu. In a report released Sunday, officials cited widespread lapses in safety protocols, as well as efforts by local figures to cover up the sprawling scandal — the latest in China's ongoing struggle with lead and food safety.

Not only are school officials at Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in Tianshui city accused of adding lead-based industrial paint to the school's food to make it appear more visually appealing, but multiple provincial and hospital workers are also alleged to have tampered with blood tests and failed to issue requisite health alerts. In a country still haunted by past lead poisoning crises, this latest incident has captivated the Chinese public and galvanized the government into public action.

