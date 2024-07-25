Why is China stockpiling resources?

The superpower has been amassing huge reserves of commodities at great cost despite its economic downturn

President Xi Jinping
Western observers fear that President Xi Jinping building up China's reserves is a precursor to war in Taiwan and with the West
(Image credit: Tingshu Wang / Pool / Getty Images)
By
published
the explainer

China is rapidly stockpiling crucial materials in a manner that is beginning to draw "global attention".

Among the materials are stocks of fuel, including crude oil and natural gas, valuable manufacturing metals like copper, iron ore and cobalt, and in particular precious metals like gold, said Newsweek. All this is taking place at a "time when commodities are expensive" and, considering the economic issues it faces, "does not reflect growing consumption", said The Economist.

China China Trade War United States Donald Trump Taiwan
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

