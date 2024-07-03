China tightens grip on rare-earth materials

Arms race intensifies for vital green energy resources in the face of skyrocketing demand and trade tensions with the West

Photo collage of a lump of rare earth metal, with a toothpick flag of China sticking out of it. In the background, there is a fragment of a vintage periodic table of elements.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
China has declared that the nation's rare earths belong to the state, as the arms race with the West heats up to control the metallic minerals needed for the green energy transition. 

"No organisation or individual may encroach upon or destroy rare-earth resources," said the new regulation, which will take effect in October. The aim is to "ensure national resource security and industrial security", according to the text released by the country's State Council on Saturday.



Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

