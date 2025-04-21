Anti-anxiety drug has a not-too-surprising effect on fish

The fish act bolder and riskier

Photo collage of a salmon in a psychiatrist&#039;s office
Clobazam makes salmon more fearless
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Clobazam, a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety, has been found to affect Atlantic salmon in similar ways to humans. Exposure to the drug makes the fish less fearful and gives them more confidence to take risks, according to a new study. This boldness can both increase their chance of survival and increase their vulnerability to predators.

Risks and rewards

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸