The dark side of salmon farming

Scottish salmon is the UK's biggest global food export, but concern is growing over record-high death rates, escapes and environmental impact

The head and torso of a salmon out of water with mouth and eyes open
Scotland's salmon exports were worth more than £580m in 2023
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By
published

A mass escape of 80,000 farmed salmon off the coast of Scotland, which was kept from the public for two years, has increased concerns over the environmental impact of salmon farms.

In February 2023, the young fish were being transported from Loch Shin to the west coast of Scotland by boat when "human error" led to many escaping through an "unsecured hatch", said The Times. But the incident went unreported because government officials say "they can publicly record only the escapes that are linked to specific farm sites".

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

