Has World Book Day become a 'horror show'?

Annual event to encourage children to read for pleasure is sore spot for parents under 'growing pressure' to create character costumes

Akshata Murty, the wife of Rishi Sunak, poses for photographs with schoolchildren dressed up as book characters outside 10 Downing Street to mark World Book Day on 1 March, 2024
Children traditionally dress up as characters from fictional books, as pictured here in front of 10 Downing Street last year
(Image credit: Carl Court / Getty Images)
By
published

"What began in 1998 with Tony Blair standing in the Globe Theatre to announce a new celebration of books has morphed into something much bigger," said William Cash in The Spectator. World Book Day, which sees schoolchildren dress up as their favourite book character on the first Thursday in March, "aims to promote reading for pleasure", said London's The Standard. But schools are increasingly adopting a "more flexible approach", either by ditching "best dressed" awards or abandoning costumes altogether, in response to "growing pressure on parents".

'A bit like childbirth'

