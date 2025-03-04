The Week Independent Schools Guide, Spring/Summer 2025

Our experts choose the best of the best

Eight students at Bruern Abbey
Bruern Abbey in Buckinghamshire is among the top UK prep schools in our annual guide
(Image credit: Bruern Abbey)
We are delighted to present the latest issue of The Week Independent Schools Guide.

As a head at one of our leading schools said to me a few weeks ago: "You're not short of meaty issues to cover!" An apt comment and our plate is certainly full: the imposition of VAT, escalating concerns over social-media access for children and schools rugby under the lens – there are challenges aplenty for independent schools right now.

