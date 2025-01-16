Schools' Send crisis: how can it be fixed?

Government urged to reform support for children with special educational needs and disabilities and save councils from bankruptcy

Families are experiencing a 'postcode lottery' of services for children with special educational needs and disabilities
By
published

The crisis in providing for children with special educational needs and disabilities risks creating a "lost generation" of young people if it isn't tackled urgently, the parliamentary watchdog has said.

A report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warns that the current system of support for those with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) is "unviable". "Almost half" of local authorities face bankruptcy trying to fulfil provisions in their area, and families face a "postcode lottery" of waiting times for services.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital.

