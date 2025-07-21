Send reforms: government's battle over special educational needs

Current system in 'crisis' but parents fear overhaul will leave many young people behind

Primary schoolboy and girls doing schoolwork at classroom desks, rear view
Send support covers nearly two million young people in UK schools
(Image credit: Sydney Bourne / Getty Images)
By
published

Fresh from embarrassing climbdowns on winter fuel payments and welfare reform, the government is bracing itself for another battle over plans to overhaul special needs education in England.

"If they thought taking money away from disabled adults was bad, watch what happens when they try the same with disabled kids," one Labour backbencher told The Times, summing up the mood in the party and among many parents.

