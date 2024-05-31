Satanists are pushing for representation in schools

The 'After School Satan Club' has been igniting controversy in recent months

A statue of the Satanic symbol Baphomet
Baphomet is a common symbol of The Satanic Temple, which says they do not actually worship Satan
(Image credit: Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

As culture wars continue to brew in schools across the United States, one unconventional group is pushing for more representation in the classroom: Satanists. This has particularly caused controversy in states like Tennessee, where an elementary school formed a program for children called the "After School Satan Club." 

This program was created by an organization called the Satanic Temple, a relatively new religious movement that purports to teach "compassion and empathy toward all creatures." However, the introduction of these clubs has unsurprisingly made parents upset, while supporters of the Satanic Temple say they are working to improve the lives of children.  

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Education Schools Religion Why Everyone's Talking About
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸