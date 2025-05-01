Supreme Court may bless church-run charter schools

The case is 'one of the biggest on church and state in a generation'

Activists support Oklahoma religious public charter school in case before Supreme Court
Activists support Oklahoma religious public charter school in case before Supreme Court
(Image credit: Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Supreme Court's conservative majority Wednesday signaled a willingness to allow public funding for explicitly religious charter schools.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸