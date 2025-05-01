Supreme Court may bless church-run charter schools
The case is 'one of the biggest on church and state in a generation'
What happened
The Supreme Court's conservative majority Wednesday signaled a willingness to allow public funding for explicitly religious charter schools.
Who said what
Wednesday's oral arguments concerned a bid by the Catholic dioceses of Oklahoma City and Tulsa to launch a religious charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, funded through the state's public charter system. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (R) sued to stop the plan and the state Supreme Court agreed it violated Oklahoma's constitution.
The case, "one of the biggest on church and state in a generation," could now hinge on whether five conservative justices agree that charter schools are "private entities seeking public grants rather than extensions of the public school system," The Wall Street Journal said. That's "significant," The Washington Post said, "because the government can require public schools to be nonsectarian, but it can’t restrict private schools from teaching religion."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
A victory for St. Isidore's would "extend religion's extraordinary winning streak at the Supreme Court" and "further lower the wall separating church and state," said The New York Times. With Justice Amy Coney Barrett recusing herself, the only court conservative to suggest "recent high court precedent might not require recognition of religious charter schools" was Chief Justice John Roberts, the Journal said. A 4-4 tie would uphold the state ruling against St. Isidore's. Despite his "probing questions of both sides," the Post said, Roberts has "consistently sided with religious parties to expand the role of faith in public life."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
5 refreshing books to read this May to hop into spring
The Week Recommends A look at womanhood in the digital age, an ode to second chances and more
-
US, Ukraine sign joint minerals deal
speed read The Trump administration signed a deal with Ukraine giving the US access to its mineral wealth
-
Trump blames Biden for tariffs-linked contraction
speed read The US economy shrank 0.3% in the first three months of 2025, the Commerce Department reported
-
Harvard sues Trump over frozen grant money
Speed Read The Trump administration withheld $2.2 billion in federal grants and contracts after Harvard rejected its demands
-
Harvard loses $2.3B after rejecting Trump demands
speed read The university denied the Trump administration's request for oversight and internal policy changes
-
The Department of Education is meant to 'advise and assist' US schools
In the Spotlight K-12 gets the attention. The money goes to higher ed.
-
Anti-Israel protests impact a Jewish-rooted university
The Explainer The president of Brandeis University resigned as a result of multiple factors, including his handling of recent protests
-
Why are so many colleges closing?
Today's Big Question 'Enrollment cliffs' and higher tuition both play a role
-
Unschooling: the radical education trend raising eyebrows
Under the radar Some parents are letting their children lead their education
-
Oklahoma schools chief orders Bible taught in class
Speed Read The state's top education official said all public schools will have to incorporate the Bible in lessons
-
Satanists are pushing for representation in schools
In the Spotlight The 'After School Satan Club' has been igniting controversy in recent months