The Department of Education is meant to 'advise and assist' US schools
K-12 gets the attention. The money goes to higher ed.
Donald Trump comes into office having pledged the elimination of the U.S. Department of Education. His administration will send "all education and education work and needs back to the states," he said in 2023. What does the Department of Education specifically do?
The Education Department was created by President Jimmy Carter in 1980 with a mission to "advise and assist" the nation's schools, said CBS News. The department has a budget of around $228 billion, but it's not the primary funder of your neighborhood schools: Only about 8% of local school budgets come from federal dollars, with the rest coming from state and local taxes. The department also undergirds federal student aid programs for colleges and universities. That money gives the feds leverage over education policy across the country. "It may have influence," said Nicola Alexander, an associate dean at the University of Minnesota. "I wouldn't say it has control."
K-12: Supporting low-income students
Federal funding might make up a small portion of K-12 school budgets, but it's a critical part. The department backs local schools "primarily through programs supporting economically disadvantaged school systems," said USAFacts. The department disperses $18 billion a year for Title I programs for children from low-income families. It also spends $15 billion a year on special education funding, as well as $6 billion on other school improvement programs. The department additionally oversees the National Center for Education Statistics to "better analyze enrollment, finances, and performance metrics" at schools across the country, said USAFacts.
The department enforces laws that "protect civil rights and disability rights in public schools," said Education Week. That includes making sure that the needs of students with disabilities are being met — and being on guard against racial and sexual discrimination within schools. The department's supporters say it "plays an important role in ensuring students are treated fairly," the outlet added.
Higher ed: Financial aid and Title IX
The Department of Education's K-12 efforts get the most public attention, but its "biggest expenditure is on higher education," said The New York Times. More than 70% of its budget goes to the federal student loan program — $90 billion a year in student loans, and another $39 billion for Pell Grants to low-income students. Some education advocates worry about what Trump's pledges to eliminate the department mean for that financial aid, said Inside Higher Ed: His first administration proposed "large cuts to financial aid" — including a proposed $5.6 billion cut in 2020.
The department also enforces Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits colleges and universities from discriminating against students on the basis of sex. That law has been used to "provide equal opportunities to women's sports athletes," said Front Office Sports. But that enforcement has been spotty at times, and one investigation found that 87% of major universities were out of compliance. The Biden administration has interpreted the law to apply to transgender people, though the Trump administration will probably reverse course. "Trump would not need Congressional authority to make changes on Title IX's guidance," said Time.
Congress, of course, would have to approve eliminating the Department of Education. Which means the department continues to exist for now. After the election, NPR said, Trump said he would appoint Linda McMahon — best known from the world of professional wrestling — as his Secretary of Education.
