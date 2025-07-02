Penn wipes trans swimmer records in deal with Trump

The University of Pennsylvania will bar transgender students from its women's sports teams and retroactively strip a trans female swimmer of her titles

University of Pennsylvania President J. Larry Jameson speaks at the 2025 commencement
Failing to resolve the Trump administration's Title IX investigation 'could have had significant and lasting implications' for the university, said UPenn President J. Larry Jameson
What happened

The University of Pennsylvania said Tuesday it will bar transgender students from its women's sports teams as part of a deal with the Trump administration. Penn also agreed to retroactively strip champion trans female swimmer Lia Thomas of her records and titles and to apologize to other swimmers "disadvantaged" by her participation on the women's team during the 2021-22 season.

