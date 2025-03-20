Trump pauses $175M for Penn over trans athlete

The president is withholding federal funds from the University of Pennsylvania because it once allowed a transgender swimmer to compete

President Donald Trump meets the press
The White House 'did not explain the legal basis for the freeze'
Rafi Schwartz
By
published

What happened

The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was withholding $175 million in federal funds from the University of Pennsylvania over its decision to allow a transgender swimmer to compete at the school in 2021 and 2022.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

