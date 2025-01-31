Trump blames diversity, Democrats for DC air tragedy

The president suggested that efforts to recruit more diverse air traffic controllers contributed to the deadly air crash

President Donald Trump discusses D.C. plane collision
These were 'some of the most extraordinary public statements he has ever made,' especially in 'equating diversity with incompetence'
(Image credit: Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump claimed without evidence Thursday that efforts by his Democratic predecessors to recruit more diverse, and especially disabled, air traffic controllers contributed to Wednesday night's deadly midair collision between an Army Blackhawk helicopter and a passenger jet landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. None of the 64 people on the plane or three on the helicopter survived, making it the deadliest U.S. air crash since November 2001.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

