Passenger jet, Blackhawk helicopter collide in DC

An American Airlines flight with 64 people aboard collided with an Army helicopter, and no survivors have been found

Search crews examine wreckage on the Potomac River after midair passenger jet-Blackhawk helicopter collision
Search crews examine wreckage on the Potomac River. The last major US commercial airline crash was in 2009.
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
What happened

A regional American Airlines flight with 64 people aboard collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday night near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. The passenger jet, preparing to land after a nonstop flight from Wichita, Kansas, and the UH-60 Blackhawk both crashed into the frigid Potomac River. The Blackhawk, on a training flight from Fort Belvoir in Virginia, had a crew of three, the Army said.



