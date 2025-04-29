Navy loses $60M fighter jet from aircraft carrier deck

A fighter jet slipped off the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman and was lost at sea

F/A-18 on deck of USS Eisenhower in the Red Sea
The Truman 'made a hard turn' to evade incoming fire from Houthi rebels in Yemen, contributing to the jet's fall
(Image credit: Christopher Pike / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz
By
published

What happened

The U.S. Navy said Monday that an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet was "lost at sea" after slipping off the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, sending the $60 million aircraft into the Red Sea along with a tractor that was towing it into the ship's hanger bay. One sailor sustained "minor injuries" in the accident, the Navy said.






Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
