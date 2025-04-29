Navy loses $60M fighter jet from aircraft carrier deck
A fighter jet slipped off the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman and was lost at sea
What happened
The U.S. Navy said Monday that an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet was "lost at sea" after slipping off the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, sending the $60 million aircraft into the Red Sea along with a tractor that was towing it into the ship's hanger bay. One sailor sustained "minor injuries" in the accident, the Navy said.
Who said what
"Initial reports from the scene" indicate that the Truman "made a hard turn" to evade incoming fire from Houthi rebels in Yemen, a maneuver that "contributed to the fighter jet falling overboard," CNN said. It was the "second time in just over four months" that the Truman lost an F/A-18, Task & Purpose said. A missile cruiser from the carrier's strike group "accidentally shot down" that fighter jet in December, forcing both pilots to eject. The Truman also "collided with a cargo ship in the eastern Mediterranean Sea near Egypt" in February, leading to the firing of the aircraft carrier's captain, USA Today said.
What next?
The Truman strike group, in the Red Sea as part of President Donald Trump's anti-Houthi operation, and its "embarked air wing" remained "fully mission capable," the Navy said. Houthi-controlled television said a U.S. airstrike Monday hit a prison holding African migrants in Yemen, killing at least 68 people.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Canada's Liberals, Carney win national election
Speed Read The party of Prime Minister Mark Carney beat Conservative Pierre Poilievre thanks in part to Trump's trade war
-
Today's political cartoons - April 29, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - Columbus Day, David Hogg, and more
-
The UK's best golf hotels
The Week Recommends These are the country's top spots for teeing off – with standout accommodation to boot
-
New York helicopter crash kills family, pilot
speed read A sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing a family of Spanish tourists
-
US jet fuel tanker, cargo ship collide off UK coast
Speed Read A cargo vessel carrying a toxic chemical collides with a US-military chartered oil tanker in the North Sea
-
Delta flight lands upside-down in Toronto, no deaths
speed read At least 18 people were injured in a flight that landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport
-
Passenger jet, Blackhawk helicopter collide in DC
Speed Read An American Airlines flight with 64 people aboard collided with an Army helicopter, and no survivors have been found
-
New York rolls out vehicle toll in Manhattan
Speed Read In an effort to reduce traffic gridlock, vehicles will automatically be charged a toll to drive below 60th Street
-
6 presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse
Speed Read A massive cargo ship hit a support pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to crumple
-
United and Alaska find loose bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9s grounded after midair blowout
Speed Read Preliminary inspections of Max 9 emergency door plugs suggest a possible broader problem with how the aircraft were assembled or modified
-
Boeing facing more questions after mid-air panel blowout
Speed Read US authorities ground latest Max 737 jets after 'catastrophic' crashes involving older models