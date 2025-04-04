Yemen is the next humanitarian crisis in the Middle East

The country has been dealing with humanitarian issues for years that are being exacerbated by war

Photo composite illustration of a Yemeni man standing amidst the rubble of a bombed building and the infamous Signal chat group texts
Bombing attacks 'have further scared' aid organizations in Yemen
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Yemen has been suffering under a brutal civil war for over a decade, but newfound factors are exacerbating one of the Middle East's most dire humanitarian crises. The country has been trying to dig itself out of this hole, but continued pressure from Yemen's Houthis — who are engaged in conflict with U.S. forces — is making this a difficult task.

American bombs began falling on the Iran-backed Houthis, the terrorist group controlling northwest Yemen, on March 15 (followed by a highly publicized Signal leak of the operation to a journalist from The Atlantic). This bombing campaign, spearheaded by President Donald Trump, has had limited success, The New York Times found — but it could cause the country's already significant humanitarian crisis to spiral.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸