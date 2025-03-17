Houthis vow retaliation amid US airstrikes

Trump promises the US will use 'overwhelming lethal force' against the Houthis until they stop attacking Red Sea ships

U.S. airstrikes hit Sanaa, Yemen
(Image credit: Mohammed Huwais / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry said Sunday that large-scale U.S. airstrikes over the weekend killed at least 53 people, including women and children. Houthi leaders vowed retaliation and targeted U.S. warships, though their drones and missiles were intercepted. President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. would use "overwhelming lethal force" against the Houthis until they stopped attacking ships in the Red Sea. U.S. officials said the strikes could continue for weeks.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

