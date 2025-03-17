Houthis vow retaliation amid US airstrikes
Trump promises the US will use 'overwhelming lethal force' against the Houthis until they stop attacking Red Sea ships
What happened
Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry said Sunday that large-scale U.S. airstrikes over the weekend killed at least 53 people, including women and children. Houthi leaders vowed retaliation and targeted U.S. warships, though their drones and missiles were intercepted. President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. would use "overwhelming lethal force" against the Houthis until they stopped attacking ships in the Red Sea. U.S. officials said the strikes could continue for weeks.
Who said what
The Houthis suspended their yearlong campaign against commercial ships in January after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza. They threatened to restart the attacks last week but have not done so yet. "We will confront escalation with escalation," Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech last night. If the "American enemy" continues its "aggression, we will move to additional escalation options" beyond attacking warships.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on "Fox News Sunday" that the "unrelenting" U.S. strike would continue until "the minute the Houthis say, 'We'll stop shooting at your ships, we'll stop shooting at your drones.'" Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CBS News the U.S. would keep attacking until the Houthis "no longer have the capability" to constrain Red Sea shipping traffic.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Trump "joins a succession of U.S. presidents" in ordering strikes on the Houthis, The Wall Street Journal said, but so far the Iran-backed group's "own attacks and defiant response to Western airstrikes" have only boosted their global stature and "popularity in the Arab world." It's "absurd" to think "this massive wave of airstrikes" will cow the Houthis, Mohammed Albasha, founder of U.S.-based Middle East security advisory Basha Report, told the newspaper. "They're going to retaliate and retaliate severely. It's going to be a vicious cycle."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
White House ignores judicial deportation blocks
Speed Read The Trump administration deports alleged Venezuelan gang members under a wartime law, defying a court order
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Chess on TV: a winning strategy?
Talking Point The popularity of chess is surging, but a new reality TV show struggles to capitalise on the craze
By Genevieve Bates Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 17, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - luck of the DOGE, viral misinformation, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Pakistan train hostage standoff ends in bloodshed
Speed Read Pakistan's military stormed a train hijacked by separatist militants, killing 33 attackers and rescuing hundreds of hostages
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Arab leaders embrace Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan
Speed Read The $53 billion proposal would rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Germany's conservatives win power amid far-right gains
Speed Read The party led by Friedrich Merz won the country's national election; the primary voter issues were the economy and immigration
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Russia frees US teacher Marc Fogel in murky 'exchange'
Speed Read He was detained in Moscow for carrying medically prescribed marijuana
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Hamas pauses Gaza hostage release, upending ceasefire
Speed Read Hamas postponed the next scheduled hostage release 'until further notice,' accusing Israel of breaking the terms of their ceasefire deal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Baltic States unplug from Russian grid, join EU's
Speed Read Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are disconnecting from the Soviet-era electricity grid to join the EU's network
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
At least 11 killed in Sweden adult ed school shooting
Speed Read The worst mass shooting in Swedish history took place in Orebro
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Thailand
Speed Read The law grants same-sex spouses the same rights as married heterosexual couples
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published