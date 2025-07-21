Israeli gunfire kills dozens at Gaza aid site

The U.N. estimates that at least 875 Palestinians have died while trying to access food in recent months

Palestinians carry aid back to their families near Sudaniyyah in Northern Gaza
Palestinians carry aid back to their families in Northern Gaza
(Image credit: Dawoud Abo Alkas / Anadolu / Getty Images)
What happened

Israeli troops opened fire Sunday on a crowd of hungry Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip as they awaited a United Nations aid convoy. At least 67 were killed and dozens wounded, according to the Gaza health ministry. Another 32 people were killed Saturday near a separate aid site.

