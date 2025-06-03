Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: the group behind controversial new aid programme

Deadly shootings and chaotic scenes have been reported at aid sites after US group replaced UN humanitarian organisations

Gaza aid shootings
Eyewitnesses have told Al Jazeera that what is being distributed is a "very limited amount" of flour, oil, lentils and other canned food
(Image credit: Eyad Baba / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

At least 27 Palestinians are reported to have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli attacks on an aid distribution site in Rafah run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

It is the third consecutive day of such incidents after Israel imposed a new aid distribution regime on the Gaza Strip after a weeks-long blockade of the region.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

