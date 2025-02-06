How will closing USAID exacerbate humanitarian problems around the world?

The Trump administration shuttered USAID as part of an overall freeze on foreign aid

Workers in Sudan unload bags of cereal from USAID in 2018
Workers in Sudan unload bags of cereal from USAID in 2018
(Image credit: Ashraf Shazly / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

The Trump administration's closing of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) could lead to an increase in humanitarian crises around the world. The agency provided humanitarian aid to more than 100 countries, which means its shuttering could hamper American "efforts to alleviate poverty, disease, and humanitarian need," said the Congressional Research Service.

Elon Musk, the head of President Donald Trump's DOGE task force, has announced plans to keep USAID closed permanently, claiming without evidence that it is a "criminal organization" and a "radical-left political psy op"; Trump himself has also ordered all foreign aid to be suspended for 90 days. Critics say this could lead to increased disease, hunger and poverty across the globe.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸