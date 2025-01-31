What's the future for foreign aid?

President Trump's US aid freeze could change the humanitarian landscape for good

For aid agencies, the last two weeks 'have been marked by fear, chaos and confusion', said Devex.
A number of development programmes and relief assistance efforts around the world have come to a halt this week after President Trump froze all foreign assistance provided by the United States, calling into question the future of foreign aid around the globe.

Even "the most fervent advocates" of US aid can see that not all programmes work well, Rachel Bonnifield, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development, told Al Jazeera. But the sudden halt in funding has put people in a "very compromised position where they might die".

Jamie Timson, The Week UK

