Obama, Bush and Bono eulogize USAID on final day
The US Agency for International Development, a humanitarian organization, has been gutted by the Trump administration
What happened
U.S. Agency for International Development employees gathered Monday to mark the humanitarian and development organization's final day as an independent agency. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were among the officials who thanked the outgoing staffers via videoconference, while U2's Bono read a poem he had written about the agency and its gutting by the Trump administration.
Who said what
President John F. Kennedy created USAID in 1961 as a "peaceful way of promoting U.S. national security by boosting goodwill and prosperity abroad," The Associated Press said, and it was "one of the first and most fiercely targeted" agencies uprooted by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE operation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in March that the administration had slashed 83% of USAID programs, with the remaining ones to be absorbed into the State Department today.
Monday's farewell event was "billed as a closed-press event to allow political leaders and others privacy for sometimes angry and often teary remarks," said the AP, which viewed parts of the video. Obama told the staffers that dismantling USAID would "go down as a colossal mistake" that "hurts the most vulnerable" in the world and ultimately "hurts the United States."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Is it in our interest that 25 million people who would have died now live?" said Bush, citing the estimated number of lives saved through his President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program. "I think it is." Bush's initiative retained "significant funding" after "bipartisan blowback from Congress" to steeper cuts, the AP said. But its "future, like much of U.S. foreign aid, is unclear," The New York Times said. "It's not left-wing rhetoric to feed the hungry, heal the sick," Bono said. "If this isn't murder, I don't know what is."
What next?
A study published in the journal The Lancet Monday estimated that USAID prevented 91 million deaths in 133 countries between 2001 and 2021 and that its dismantling could lead to more than 14 million preventable deaths by 2030, including over 4.5 million young children. The State Department told the AP it would be introducing USAID's successor agency, called America First, this week, ensuring "proper oversight and that every tax dollar spent will help advance our national interests."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
July 1 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include woke fireworks, a new slogan for the Statue of Liberty, and birthright citizenship hanging by a thread.
-
Backbench rebellions and broken promises: is it getting harder to govern?
Today's Big Question Backbench rebellions and broken promises: is it getting harder to govern?
-
Hotels with kitchen gardens for a foodie weekend away
The Week Recommends Feast on seasonal produce straight from the veg patch at these country retreats
-
Senate advances GOP bill that costs more, cuts more
Speed Read The bill would make giant cuts to Medicaid and food stamps, leaving 11.8 million fewer people with health coverage
-
Trump's strikes on Iran: a 'spectacular success'?
In Depth Military humiliations 'expose the brittleness' of Tehran's ageing regime, but risk reinforcing its commitment to its nuclear program
-
Will NATO countries meet their new spending goal?
today's big question The cost of keeping Trump happy
-
Canadian man dies in ICE custody
Speed Read A Canadian citizen with permanent US residency died at a federal detention center in Miami
-
GOP races to revise megabill after Senate rulings
Speed Read A Senate parliamentarian ruled that several changes to Medicaid included in Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" were not permissible
-
Supreme Court lets states ax Planned Parenthood funds
Speed Read The court ruled that Planned Parenthood cannot sue South Carolina over the state's effort to deny it funding
-
Trump plans Iran talks, insists nuke threat gone
Speed Read 'The war is done' and 'we destroyed the nuclear,' said President Trump
-
Trump embraces NATO after budget vow, charm offensive
Speed Read The president reversed course on his longstanding skepticism of the trans-Atlantic military alliance