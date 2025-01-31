The resurgence of the Taliban in Pakistan

Islamabad blames Kabul for sheltering jihadi fighters terrorising Pakistan's borderlands

Photo collage of General Syed Asim Munir, a map of Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Pakistani military, and a group of Taliban.
Pakistan army chiefs warn they will no longer tolerate terrorist 'safe havens' in Afghanistan
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The Pakistani Taliban has been growing in power and ambition since its ally across the border retook control of Afghanistan in 2021.

In recent months, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has ramped up its terror attacks and threats towards Pakistan's all-powerful military, taking advantage of the country's political chaos to entrench its influence in the tribal borderlands.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

