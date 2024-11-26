Khan supporters converge on Islamabad
Protesters clashing with Pakistani authorities are demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan
What happened
A police officer was shot dead and dozens of people were injured as clashes between Pakistani authorities and protesters demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan intensified Monday. Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad has been placed on lockdown for a second day in a row as thousands took to the streets to demand Khan's release and new elections.
Who said what
Khan has been in prison for more than a year and faces a host of charges ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets that he alleges are politically motivated. He "remains hugely popular despite attempts by the military-backed civilian government to suppress his support," The New York Times said. Police have detained more than 4,000 Khan supporters, and government officials have threatened more arrests if protesters reach Islamabad's "red zone," which has been "sealed off to protect government buildings," Al Jazeera said.
What next?
The ongoing clashes may signal that Pakistan is "nearing a breaking point," the Times said. Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, told supporters Monday that the marches would continue until her husband was freed.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
