Khan supporters converge on Islamabad

Protesters clashing with Pakistani authorities are demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan

Supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party march toward Islamabad
(Image credit: Aamir Qureshi / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

A police officer was shot dead and dozens of people were injured as clashes between Pakistani authorities and protesters demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan intensified Monday. Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad has been placed on lockdown for a second day in a row as thousands took to the streets to demand Khan's release and new elections.

