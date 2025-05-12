China looms large over India and Pakistan's latest violence

Beijing may not have had troops on the ground. But as South Asia's two nuclear powers bared their teeth over Kashmir, China eyed an opportunity in its own backyard

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari started a five-day visit to China on February 4.
As India and Pakistan slowly stand down from their recent outbreak of violence, China's looming role in the region has come into clearer focus
India and Pakistan's escalating military attacks against one another in recent weeks, which brought the two antagonistic powers closer to major conflict than they had been in years, called attention to another stakeholder in the region: China. The global superpower has a keen interest in what happens in its national backyard.

Following last month's terrorist assault on tourists in the contested Kashmir region, long claimed by both India and Pakistan, the two nuclear-armed nations' escalating violence seemed to resolve with a shaky but stable weekend ceasefire. But China's shadow looms large over the events of this past week and hints at the possibility of future violence between South Asia's longtime adversaries.

