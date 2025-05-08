Kashmir: India and Pakistan's conflict explained

Tensions reach boiling point in the disputed region after India launches retaliatory air strikes on its neighbour

Photo composite illustration of Kashmir mountains, national flower, postage stamp, regional maps and a Maharajah
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
India launched missiles into Pakistan on Wednesday in an escalation of tensions after militants opened fire on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region last month.

The attack took place in the Indian-administered part of the region and the 26 victims were mostly Indian tourists. Though Pakistan denies responsibility, the Indian defence ministry said its "Operation Sindoor" hit targeted sites within Pakistani territory used by the perpetrators – a group known as Kashmir Resistance.

