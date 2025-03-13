Pakistan train hostage standoff ends in bloodshed

Pakistan's military stormed a train hijacked by separatist militants, killing 33 attackers and rescuing hundreds of hostages

Pakistan&#039;s military works to rescue hostages from a hijacked train in Balochistan province
Pakistan's military works to rescue hostages from a hijacked train in Balochistan province
What happened

Pakistan's military said Wednesday it had freed hundreds of passengers from a train hijacked by separatist militants in Balochistan province on Tuesday. Security forces killed 33 hijackers during the rescue operation, the army said, and four military personnel and 21 civilians were killed over the 30-hour standoff. About 440 people were on the Jaffar Express when militants with the Baloch Liberation Army blew up the tracks and boarded the train.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

