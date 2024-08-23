Pakistan 'gaslighting' citizens over sudden internet slowdown

Government accused of 'throttling the internet' and spooking businesses with China-style firewall, but minister blames widespread use of VPNs

Photo collage of Imran Khan, the map of Pakistan, ethernet cables and other tech imagery
Activists have long criticised Pakistan's attempted control of the digital sphere
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The government of Pakistan is "throttling the internet" with a China-style firewall to "crush dissent" – and "gaslighting" citizens about it, activists and business leaders claim. 

Internet connectivity has been up to 40% slower than normal since July, according to one IT expert quoted on the Karachi-based online newspaper Dawn, disrupting businesses and affecting millions. For weeks the government "refused to comment". Pakistan's all-powerful military said it was battling so-called "digital terrorism". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Pakistan Asia Internet World News Under The Radar Censorship Imran Khan Twitter
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸