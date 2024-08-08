Elon Musk and politics: is X owner playing dangerous game?

Politicians are struggling to deal with Musk's use of X as 'his own personal political bullhorn'

Elon Musk at the US Capitol in Washington, DC
Musk, a man 'whose cosmic ambition is matched only by his base puerility'
When Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, he had "lofty aims", said Finn McRedmond in The New Statesman. The billionaire wanted to cultivate a "common digital square"; a platform that "could accommodate wide-ranging beliefs and facilitate debate without violence". 

But "fast forward to England in 2024, and this ideal has totally collapsed", said McRedmond. "High streets are ablaze, and while X is not to blame, it is far from innocent." The platform is "awash with violent rhetoric" that has spilled out from the digital square onto the streets.

