Democrats seek 2026 inspiration from special election routs
High-profile wins are helping a party demoralized by Trump’s reelection regain momentum
After nearly a year of licking wounds and playing defense in the face of the Trump administration’s consolidation of power, the Democratic Party is suddenly poised to regain some of the momentum lost in its 2024 electoral drubbing. In special elections around the country Tuesday night, Democratic candidates notched striking victories, toppling political dynasties and securing historic margins in races that many have taken as an encouraging sign for next year’s midterms. Still, as Republicans move to downplay last night’s blue wave, some Democrats are similarly hesitant to fully embrace their wins, fearful that highlighting progressive victories like that of New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani could stunt the party’s efforts to move toward an electoral center.
‘Major questions’
For Democrats broadly, last night’s victories were a “circuit-breaker” that ended the past “annus horribilis” for the party, said Politico. Beyond simply winning “every closely-watched election,” the striking takeaway from the races is that their victories “were so sweeping.” There were double-digit gubernatorial wins for Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill in Virginia and New Jersey, respectively, two states previously expected to be close.
While gubernatorial success was “perhaps unsurprising in Democratic-leaning states,” their margins “far exceeded” those of former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 results, said Reuters. At the same time, the wins are an “early warning sign” for Republicans struggling to “mobilize Trump’s coalition when he is not on the ballot.”
The Democrats’ “good news” continued in “lower-profile elections” as well, said Vox, including in two statewide seats that Georgia Republicans had warned could be a “bellwether for the 2026 midterms.” But even if election night was a “sign of tides turning Democrats’ way,” the spectrum of candidates and their ideological leanings “leave major questions about the party’s path forward,” said The Wall Street Journal.
‘Tug-of-war’
Perhaps no race has engendered those types of “major questions” like Mamdani’s dark horse upset of Andrew Cuomo, scion of New York’s Cuomo political dynasty. While Mamdani’s specific policies are “broadly popular with the electorate,” his primary focuses are “not beloved by more moderate Democrats,” said The New York Times.
Many “top Democrats,” including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), have been “reticent” to embrace Mamdani for fear his progressive stances could “alienate their voters,” said Al Jazeera. Democrats are “embroiled in a tug-of-war over the future of the party” with moderates warning against “overreading Mamdani’s success in an overwhelmingly blue city,” said Bloomberg.
“The factional grifters will hate this,” said The New Republic’s Greg Sargent on Bluesky, but despite their ideological and campaign differences, the “Mamdani-Spanberger-Sherrill axis” isn’t a sign of intraparty discord at all. Instead, it highlights a “broad, emerging Dem coalition” focused on “affordability politics” and on being “anti-Trump.”
“It doesn’t really matter if you run as a Democratic socialist, as a moderate, as a conservative,” said Democratic strategist Trip Yang to Al Jazeera. “Voters care if you are a disciplined candidate who can speak to their most pressing issue.”
