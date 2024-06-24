Is the world in a new nuclear arms race?

Rise in arms spending heralds a dangerous new era

"NATO may face something that it has never faced before, and that is two nuclear-powered potential adversaries — China and Russia"
Joel Mathis, The Week US
The nuclear nightmares of the Cold War are back. The world's nine nuclear-armed nations — including the United States, Russia and China —  "spent a combined total of $91.4 billion on their arsenals in 2023," said The Associated Press, a surge of weapons building and modernization that makes international conflicts much more fraught with apocalyptic danger. "We have not seen nuclear weapons playing such a prominent role in international relations since the Cold War," said Wilfred Wan of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. 

That means a lot more saber-rattling. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is flexing the alliance's "nuclear muscles," Politico said, with suggestions it should deploy nuclear weapons more widely to deter threats from Russia, China and North Korea. The rise of China's nuclear program, he said, is particularly alarming. "NATO may face something that it has never faced before, and that is two nuclear-powered potential adversaries — China and Russia." A new arms race is on.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

