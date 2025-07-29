China is building the world's biggest hydropower dam. Is it a 'water bomb' aimed at India?

River is a 'lifeline for millions' across Asia

Aerial view of a section of the Yarlung Tsangpo River on May 13, 2023 in Medog County, Nyingchi, Tibet
Aerial view of a section of the Yarlung Tsangpo river
(Image credit: Li Lin / China News Service / VCG via Getty Images)
Joel Mathis
By
published

China has begun construction on the world's largest hydropower dam, a project so massive that Premier Li Qiang called it the "project of the century." But the dam could also create a big problem for China's next-door neighbor, India.

The Motuo Hydropower Station on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet could eventually "generate three times more energy" than current champion Three Gorges dam, said the BBC. But the $167 billion project has "attracted criticism" because of its potential to affect "millions of Indians and Bangladeshis" living downstream. The new dam gives China a "chokehold on India's economy," said the Lowy Institute in a 2020 report. That is an "existential threat" to India, said Pema Khandu, chief minister of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China could use the hydropower station "as a sort of 'water bomb.'"

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

