China and India's dam war in the Himalayas

Delhi's response to Beijing's plans for a huge dam in Tibet? Build a huge dam of its own right nearby

Photo collage of Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi, with the river known as Yarlung Zangbo, Siang, or Brahmaputra in different sections.
'Mutual mistrust': China and India are a long way from a water-sharing agreement
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

India is building a giant hydropower dam near the Siang river to counter a huge Chinese dam further north.

But this latest move in a tit-for-tat saga of water geopolitics between the two nations is seen as a threat by the millions of people who live and work in the surrounding areas, or further downstream in Bangladesh.



Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

