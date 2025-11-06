Is the UAE fuelling the slaughter in Sudan?
Gulf state is accused of supplying money and advanced Chinese weaponry to RSF militia behind massacres of civilians
The UN has designated the civil war in Sudan the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 13 million people forced to flee their homes and widespread reports of war crimes targeting civilians.
As the bloody power struggle intensifies, the United Arab Emirates has been accused of stalling peace efforts in the region. Abu Dhabi is the “main backer” of the Rapid Support Forces, an unnamed intelligence officer in the militia told Sky News. “In the beginning, it was the Russians – Wagner and the state. Now, they tell me it is the UAE supporting the RSF.”
Weapons from the UAE are reportedly arriving by plane via Darfur and Chad.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
“The slaughter in Sudan is the horror the world swore would not happen again,” said The Sunday Times. But as the UAE allegedly “funnels” weapons and funds to the RSF, it “feels as though history’s nightmare is returning”.
Following the “bloody aftermath” of the takeover of El Fasher by the RSF, Abu Dhabi has been dragged into the “spotlight”, accused of having a central role in the “metastasising civil war”, said the Financial Times.
During the Biden and Trump administrations – the UAE has been an “important ally” to both – there has been a noticeable silence. But “the latest atrocities have raised hackles in Washington”. Two Democratic representatives have reintroduced an act to Congress that would “halt US weapons exports to the UAE until it provided evidence it has ceased support for the militia”. The Republican chair of the Senate foreign relations committee has called on Donald Trump to designate the RSF a terrorist organisation.
Disentangling the UAE from the RSF may be difficult, given Abu Dhabi’s vested interest in the region, said Middle East Eye. Sudan presents the UAE with an “arena” in which to “project its power” across the Red Sea and also a potential gateway to east Africa. Its “untapped gold resources” are also appealing to the UAE, which has emerged as a “global trading hub in gold”, as it attempts to diversify its financial portfolio away from oil.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The RSF leader – Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti – and his family reportedly own a gold company that “operates on lands seized by the RSF in Darfur in 2017”. One of his brothers, Algoney Dagalo, is a “businessman based in the UAE”.
What next?
Although it continues to deny directly funding and supplying the RSF, the UAE’s “diplomatic machine is for the first time admitting to mistakes in its Sudan policy”, a sign that the “reputational damage” is beginning to bite, said The Guardian.
On Sunday, a UAE representative said that the emirate and others, in hindsight, should have imposed sanctions on Sudan following the 2021 military coup partially led by the RSF. The admission indicates that the Gulf state believes “it must distance itself from the RSF, the force it so nurtured”.
“The fall of El Fasher marks a turning point,” said The Sunday Times. If no resolution can be reached “Sudan risks partition”, a scenario that “does not suggest any imminent end to the killing. On the contrary, in fact.”
-
Peter Doig: House of Music – an ‘eccentric and entrancing’ show
The Week Recommends The artist combines his ‘twin passions’ of music and painting at the Serpentine Gallery
-
Dead Man Walking: searing contemporary opera is a ‘triumph’
The Week Recommends Death row drama ‘deals with the very essence of morality, judgement and conscience’
-
Kenny Dalglish: a ‘warm and gusty’ documentary
The Week Recommends A riveting portrait of a Liverpool FC legend
-
The Icelandic women’s strike 50 years on
In The Spotlight The nation is ‘still no paradise’ for women, say campaigners
-
Under siege: Argentina’s president drops his chainsaw
Talking Point The self-proclaimed ‘first anarcho-capitalist president in world history’ faces mounting troubles
-
Should Tony Blair run Gaza?
Today's Big Question Former PM is a key figure in plans for a post-war Palestine and could take up a formal leadership position
-
Trump says Ukraine can win, UN nations ‘going to hell’
Speed Read In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, the president criticized the UN and renewable energy, plus made a sudden pivot on the war in Ukraine
-
UN panel finds Israeli genocide in Gaza
Speed Read The report found that Israeli leaders had committed ‘four of the five “genocidal acts”’ prohibited under the U.N. Genocide Convention
-
'Is it OK to be happy when the world is falling apart?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump and Modi: the end of a beautiful friendship?
In the Spotlight Harsh US tariffs designed to wrest concessions from Delhi have been condemned as 'a new form of imperialism'
-
Why has the State Department scaled down its stance on human rights?
Today's Big Question The Trump administration has curtailed previous criticisms of human rights violations