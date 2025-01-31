Africa is going through a massive breakup thanks to an impending continental separation

The continent is splitting in two, though it will not happen in our lifetimes

Africa is on the verge of becoming two continents
Africa is dividing in two, and a new landmass and ocean may form sooner than expected. The change could alter the climate and ecosystem of the region, as well as the way humans live. In the geologic history of Earth, shifting plate tectonics are commonplace. Africa's impending rift is but another chapter in that story.

The cracks are showing

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

